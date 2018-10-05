Campionati provinciali: le 27 partite che vi raccontiamo azione per azione

Tra sabato e domenica sono ben 27 le partite dei campionati provinciali che seguiremo per voi. Da Torino ad Asti, da Pinerolo e Ivrea, passando anche per Alessandria ecco le sfide di cui puoi leggere (con tanto di contributi multimediali) sul giornale in edicola lunedì.
TORINO Under 19 • Settimo-Pianezza
PINEROLO Under 19 • Trofarello-Nichelino Hesperia
IVREA Under 19 • Strambinese-Montanaro
ASTI Under 19 • Felizzano-Don Bosco Alessandria
TORINO Under 17 • San Mauro-Valdruento
TORINO Under 17 • GO Grugliasco-Cit Turin
PINEROLO Under 17 • Onnisport-Cumiana
PINEROLO Under 17 • Garino-San Secondo
IVREA Under 17 • Ivrea Banchette-Agliè Valle Sacra
ALESSANDRIA Under 17 • Felizzano-HSL Derthona
ALESSANDRIA Under 17 • Fulvius-Arquatese
ASTI Under 17 • Pecetto-PSG
TORINO Under 16 • Caselle-Collegno
TORINO Under 16 • DB Rivoli-Sant’Ignazio
IVREA Under 16 • Montanaro-Ardor SF
IVREA Under 16 • Nolese-Saint Christophe
ALESSANDRIA Under 16 • Valenzana Mado-Pozzolese
ASTI Under 16 • PSG-Canelli SDS
TORINO Under 15 • Olympic Collegno-Rivoli
TORINO Under 15 • Vianney-N.Hesperia
TORINO Under 15 • S.Benedetto-Onnisport
TORINO Under 15 • Carrara-Accademia Inter Torino
PINEROLO Under 15 • Giaveno Coazze-Chisone
TORINO Under 14 • Caselle-S.Talent Soccer
TORINO Under 14 • Sisport-Collegno
TORINO Under 14 • San Giorgio To-Lesna Gold
TORINO Under 14 • Beinasco-PSG