Campionati provinciali: le 27 partite che vi raccontiamo azione per azione

Tra sabato e domenica sono ben 27 le partite dei campionati provinciali che seguiremo per voi. Da Torino ad Asti, da Pinerolo e Ivrea, passando anche per Alessandria ecco le sfide di cui puoi leggere (con tanto di contributi multimediali) sul giornale in edicola lunedì.

TORINO Under 19 • Settimo-Pianezza

PINEROLO Under 19 • Trofarello-Nichelino Hesperia

IVREA Under 19 • Strambinese-Montanaro

ASTI Under 19 • Felizzano-Don Bosco Alessandria

TORINO Under 17 • San Mauro-Valdruento

TORINO Under 17 • GO Grugliasco-Cit Turin

PINEROLO Under 17 • Onnisport-Cumiana

PINEROLO Under 17 • Garino-San Secondo

IVREA Under 17 • Ivrea Banchette-Agliè Valle Sacra

ALESSANDRIA Under 17 • Felizzano-HSL Derthona

ALESSANDRIA Under 17 • Fulvius-Arquatese

ASTI Under 17 • Pecetto-PSG

TORINO Under 16 • Caselle-Collegno

TORINO Under 16 • DB Rivoli-Sant’Ignazio

IVREA Under 16 • Montanaro-Ardor SF

IVREA Under 16 • Nolese-Saint Christophe

ALESSANDRIA Under 16 • Valenzana Mado-Pozzolese

ASTI Under 16 • PSG-Canelli SDS

TORINO Under 15 • Olympic Collegno-Rivoli

TORINO Under 15 • Vianney-N.Hesperia

TORINO Under 15 • S.Benedetto-Onnisport

TORINO Under 15 • Carrara-Accademia Inter Torino

PINEROLO Under 15 • Giaveno Coazze-Chisone

TORINO Under 14 • Caselle-S.Talent Soccer

TORINO Under 14 • Sisport-Collegno

TORINO Under 14 • San Giorgio To-Lesna Gold

TORINO Under 14 • Beinasco-PSG